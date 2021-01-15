Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

