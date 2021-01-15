Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.