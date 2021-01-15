Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 37.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.55 ($40.64).

RNO opened at €35.43 ($41.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.86. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

