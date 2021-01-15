renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $36,293.01 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $486.19 million and $25.91 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $36,293.01 or 0.99969804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00113851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060588 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,396 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.