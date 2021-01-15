ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were down 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 3,158,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,546,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $856.64 million, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
