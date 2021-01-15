Rentberry Reaches Market Cap of $102,669.93 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $102,669.93 and $17.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.67 or 0.04190562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

