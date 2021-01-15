Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crédit Agricole in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.