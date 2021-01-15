Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KB Home by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

