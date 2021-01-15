Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (AA, ADT, AGRO, AKTS, ALRS, AMRS, AMRX, ANGI, AOWDF, ARGKF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Kronos Worldwide should gain from higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will also work in its favor. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligations. However, the company is exposed to challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are denting Kronos Worldwide's sales and profits. Volumes are also expected to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The company expects its sales volumes to decline on a year-over-year basis in 2020. Higher raw material costs are another matter of concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

