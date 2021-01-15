Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/7/2021 – Autolus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2021 – Autolus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $15.00.
  • 1/6/2021 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Autolus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
  • 12/28/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/25/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AUTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. 150,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

