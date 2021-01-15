Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $370.48 million and approximately $360.69 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00057713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00445431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00041048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.39 or 0.04041893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012851 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

