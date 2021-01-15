Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 309,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

