Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,862 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,258,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,182,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

