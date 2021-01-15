Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.54. 11,289,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,545,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

