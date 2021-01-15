Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

QSR opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

