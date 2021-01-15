Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $376.39

Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.39 and traded as high as $393.35. Restore plc (RST.L) shares last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 39,242 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.85. The stock has a market cap of £466.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67.

About Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

