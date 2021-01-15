Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

