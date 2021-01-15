Reviewing First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First BanCorp. pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01% First BanCorp. 11.28% 3.63% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Citizens BancShares and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.43%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 3.41 $457.37 million N/A N/A First BanCorp. $766.47 million 2.95 $167.38 million $0.75 13.81

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp..

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats First BanCorp. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, and consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 574 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

