Reviewing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Polar Power -60.85% -37.94% -29.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 228.12 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Polar Power $24.80 million 4.14 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polar Power beats Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.