Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $10.89. Revlon shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 204,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $605.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Revlon by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Revlon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.