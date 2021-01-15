REVV (REVV) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 7% against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00244693 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,270,188 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

