Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $208,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

