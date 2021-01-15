Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

