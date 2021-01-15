RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €28.00 ($32.94) and last traded at €28.00 ($32.94). 755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.10 ($33.06).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87.

RIB Software SE (RIB.F) Company Profile (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software SE (RIB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software SE (RIB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.