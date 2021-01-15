Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $7.14. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 278,904 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

