Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.01. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 17,300 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174,935.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

