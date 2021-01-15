Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.01. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 17,300 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174,935.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

