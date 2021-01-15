Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0456 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and $406,318.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

