Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $379.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $332.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 323.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.