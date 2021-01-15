River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Insider Purchases £23,500 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

LON:RIV opened at GBX 228.06 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.08. The stock has a market cap of £194.88 million and a P/E ratio of 35.47. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

