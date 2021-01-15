River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Insider Purchases £23,500 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

LON:RIV opened at GBX 228.06 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.08. The stock has a market cap of £194.88 million and a P/E ratio of 35.47. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

