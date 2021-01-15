RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 10,482 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Apple by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,650,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $218,961,000 after acquiring an additional 214,332 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.99.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

