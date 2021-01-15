RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3,163.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

