Robert W. Baird Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $55.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ACCD opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $13,449,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

