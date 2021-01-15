RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.76. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 692% from the average session volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82.

About RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

