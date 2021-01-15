Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Position Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Roche by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Roche by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 1.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roche by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

