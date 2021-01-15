Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Roche has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Roche by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Roche by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Roche by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 1.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roche by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

