Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

