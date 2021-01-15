Rocket Pool 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00008723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00451524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.86 or 0.04063367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.