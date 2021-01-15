Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61.

About Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO)

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade.

