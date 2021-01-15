Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) Shares Down 11.1%

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 175,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 123,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$33.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.

About Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consists of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

