ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Trading Down 1.4%

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $399.00 and last traded at $399.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.62.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

