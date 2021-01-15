Ross Stores Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,943 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,814% compared to the typical volume of 415 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $117.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

