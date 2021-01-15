Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading Up 10.7%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 9,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

About Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

