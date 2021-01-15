Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.06. 3,417,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.