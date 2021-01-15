Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,266 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. United Bank increased its stake in The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Southern by 21.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $59.66. 3,826,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.