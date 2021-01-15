Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €34.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.58 ($44.21).

ETR DWS traded down €0.46 ($0.54) on Friday, hitting €35.04 ($41.22). 142,582 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

