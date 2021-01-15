Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,185.73

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,185.73 and traded as high as $1,504.80. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) shares last traded at $1,503.80, with a volume of 4,145,528 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £61.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,373.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,185.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

