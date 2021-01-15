Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 3.2%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 4,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

About Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

