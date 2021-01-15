Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) (CVE:RYR) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) (CVE:RYR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.31. Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$80.99 million and a PE ratio of -12.41.

About Royal Road Minerals Limited (RYR.V) (CVE:RYR)

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in northwestern Nicaragua.

