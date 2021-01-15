Royale Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and $1.24 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00111845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00063507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00245643 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

