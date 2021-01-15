RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.60

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.60 and traded as high as $79.70. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 197,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.60. The stock has a market cap of £219.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

In other RPS Group plc (RPS.L) news, insider John Douglas acquired 3,365 shares of RPS Group plc (RPS.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

